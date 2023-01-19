Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.