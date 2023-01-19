Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,530 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,100 ($37.83) to GBX 3,530 ($43.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.44) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,711.25.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

