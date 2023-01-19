Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 170.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WTFCP stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

