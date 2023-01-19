Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $142.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.