Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

