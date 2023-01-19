Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 7.3 %

Xcel Brands Company Profile

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

