Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 837,000 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 837,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$129,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,752,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,046,674.24.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 175,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$23,625.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 180,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 1,000,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 397,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,850.00.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE XIM opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.