XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.8 %

XOMA stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

