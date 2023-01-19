Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $58,160.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.