YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

