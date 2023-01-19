Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOTA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,635,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,303,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

YOTA stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

