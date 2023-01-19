Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.66 and a 200 day moving average of $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $529.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.