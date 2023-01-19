Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentek by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Zentek during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Zentek during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTEK stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Zentek has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 405.71% and a negative net margin of 1,617.24%.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

