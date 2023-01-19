ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 65.34%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

