Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZIONO opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

