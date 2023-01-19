Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ZIONO opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $26.60.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
