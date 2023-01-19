Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

