Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,312,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

