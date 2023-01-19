Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,312,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

