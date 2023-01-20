10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,207,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,863,000 after buying an additional 793,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

