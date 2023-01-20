11,111 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

CLFD stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

