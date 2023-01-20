216,970 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
