26,454 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Telos by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Telos Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TLS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.