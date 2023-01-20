302,145 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 302,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

