Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

