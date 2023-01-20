Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

