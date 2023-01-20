Aditya Sehgal Acquires 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider Aditya Sehgal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,405.13).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON:JCGI opened at GBX 388.50 ($4.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £323.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484 ($5.91).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

