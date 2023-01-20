Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AAV opened at C$8.80 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

