Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

AAVVF stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 83.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

