AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.60 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

