AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells $450,223.83 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVAV opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -256.84 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after buying an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

