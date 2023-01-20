Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 6.8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.37. 116,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,991,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.28.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $751,812. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.