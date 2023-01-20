Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 305,583 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $16.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

