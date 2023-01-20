agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 20,723 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

agilon health Stock Up 0.2 %

agilon health stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.24 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

