Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

