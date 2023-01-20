AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.50 ($4.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

AIBRF opened at $3.87 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

