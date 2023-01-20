Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,484,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 14,156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 757.5 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

