Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

ABNB opened at $99.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,272 shares of company stock worth $57,037,738 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.