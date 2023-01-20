Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Acquires £12,500 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Rating) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,253.20).

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 250,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,202.56).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

Ajax Resources stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.08. Ajax Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.90 ($0.15).

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

