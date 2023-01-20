Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 37.3% in December

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 2.1 %

AJINY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Seasonings and Foods; Frozen Foods; and Healthcare and Others. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

