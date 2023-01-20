Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AKRTF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

