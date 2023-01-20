Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AKRTF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

