Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ALK opened at $49.40 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

