Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.99

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $107.63, with a volume of 134603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

