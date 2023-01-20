Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

