Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alcoa by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

