Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.