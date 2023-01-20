Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

ALFVF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

