Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
ALFVF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $31.89.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
