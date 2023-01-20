Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Align Technology worth $62,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

