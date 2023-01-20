Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Allakos Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
