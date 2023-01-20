Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Max R. Glover Sells 25,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 6.3 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.