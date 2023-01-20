Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Max R. Glover Sells 25,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 6.3 %
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
