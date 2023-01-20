Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of APHLF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.