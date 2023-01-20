Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of APHLF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

