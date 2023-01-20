Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $799,800.00.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

